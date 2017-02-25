Senator Duckworth discusses infrastructure in Quincy

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth continued her Western Illinois tour this weekend. Today she made a stop in Quincy to talk about infrastructure and improving the water ways along the Mississippi River.

Quincy city leaders highlighted some of their infrastructure needs.

They noted projects on the Lock and Dam and a need for a new port. They are looking to expand the lock and dam because right now they have to break the barges apart.

"When a barge comes in we have to break the barge apart. It's time consuming and costly, so if the locks can not only be improved but expanded to 1200 feet it would be much more efficient,” said Marcel Wagner, President of the Great River Economic Development Foundation.

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth said building infrastructure along the river can lead to economic development for businesses and farmers.

"they can't get their products to market efficiently, it effects investment in the local community, we heard today that it can be as many as two or three thousand more jobs in this region if we can get this new port built,” said the senator.

Duckworth says Quincy may be a small city but if the changes are made, it can have a big impact in other places around the country.

"What I'm trying to accomplish is to invest in the economic growth and development of this region, its Quincy at its center, because not only is it important for the local community its important for the nations strength, because if we can't get corn and soybean to market then that effects our farmers but it also means we become less competitive as a nation,” said Duckworth.

She says with the new infrastructure comes more jobs, which is important for this community.

"In Quincy specifically its going to mean that many more jobs, and also we are in a position now where some of the companies that are here may look to move into other locations or even overseas if we can't have this investment here,” said Duckworth.

Senator Duckworth is on a lot of committees that handle these projects.

When she gets back to Washington, she will start working on grant applications.

