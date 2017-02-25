Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County remembers WWI

Two Illinois authors held a discussion about the history of World War One.

Chris McDonald and Ross Kennedy spoke at the The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. They discussed the events leading up to Americas involvement in the war and say it is an important part of history that people should know. America entered World War One 100 years ago.

"It seems to me that it's a missing war in the United States so it's quit important that people think about the issues that lead the united states to join the war in 1917," said Chris McDonald, Professor of Political Science at Lincoln Land Community College.

"I hope that people learn about it and pay attention to it because i know that it is a very interesting and important conflict in part of American history," said Ross Kennedy, professor of history at Illinois State University.

There will be another event to remember world war one on April 22, at the History Museum at 2 p.m.