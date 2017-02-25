Mr. QHS 2017 Crowned

A new Mr. QHS was crowned Saturday night as Quincy High hosted their annual charitable pageant.

Thomas Harrison took home the title over 11 other contestants.

The boys raised money throughout the week by selling tickets and buttons to support various causes.

"I think it's awesome, especially today during rehearsal, just to see how much the boys are willing to give for this and to give for the charities" Anna Mugerditchian, co-all student president of QHS, said. "It's awesome to know that we can put an event together like this that's just so fun and so supportive."

The event raised roughly $9,000 in total.