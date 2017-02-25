Berrian School Celebrates Students with Superhero Night - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Berrian School Celebrates Students with Superhero Night

Posted:
Students and their guests enter the event on the red carpet. Students and their guests enter the event on the red carpet.
The dance floor was filled with superheroes throughout the night. The dance floor was filled with superheroes throughout the night.
One student gets a mask painted on his face. One student gets a mask painted on his face.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Berrian School in Quincy celebrated their own students at their superhero-themed school dance.

A red carpet photo shoot, dinner reception, crafts and dancing were all meant to make students feel spectacular on Saturday night.   

"I want our kids to know that they're special and they're loved and there's people in this community that really care about them," Chrissy Cox, principal of Berrian School, said. "And really, to honor them. There's not many nights we get to do that."

The event was funded entirely by The Crossing 929.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.