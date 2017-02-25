Berrian School Celebrates Students with Superhero Night

One student gets a mask painted on his face.

The dance floor was filled with superheroes throughout the night.

Students and their guests enter the event on the red carpet.

Berrian School in Quincy celebrated their own students at their superhero-themed school dance.

A red carpet photo shoot, dinner reception, crafts and dancing were all meant to make students feel spectacular on Saturday night.

"I want our kids to know that they're special and they're loved and there's people in this community that really care about them," Chrissy Cox, principal of Berrian School, said. "And really, to honor them. There's not many nights we get to do that."

The event was funded entirely by The Crossing 929.