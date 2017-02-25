Quincy Museum Hosts Family-Friendly Mardi Gras Party - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Museum Hosts Family-Friendly Mardi Gras Party

One child enjoys a cupcake at the event.
Families decorate crowns to celebrate Fat Tuesday.
A girl tosses a beaded necklace into a hoop to win a prize.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Mardi Gras celebrations continue across the county and in Quincy, the Museum decided to have a little family fun. 

At the second annual Fat Tuesday celebration, families gathered to learn about the traditions of the holiday while decorating masks, crowns, and enjoying themed treats.

Organizers said the event gave children hands-on exposure to a holiday with rich history. 

"To give them a taste of how history impacts their lives and the different things that go on, it adds meaning to everybody's life to know where you came from and where you're going," Barbara Wilkinson-Fletcher, executive director of the Quincy Museum, said.

The Quincy Museum will reopen at the beginning of April with new exhibits.

