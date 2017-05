Saturday's Area Scores-February 25

**High School Basketball, Girls**



(IHSA)



*Class 1A State Championship

Unity: 37

Annawan: 39

Kaylee Kuhn: 16pts, 6 reb

Jordan Hildebrand: 8pts

Mustangs: 2nd Place, best in program history



*Class 2A State Championship

Central-SE: 42

St. Edward: 47

Laney Lantz: 24pts

Panther: (30-4), 4th Place



(MSHSAA)



*Class 3 District 8 Finals

Monroe City: 33

Clark County: 54

Tressa Cambel: 15pts

*Clark Co. vs. Lutheran St. Charles WED @ MACC 7:30pm



*Class 2 District 6 Finals

Scotland County: 59

Clopton: 46

Scotland Co. vs. New Haven WED @ Hannibal 7:45pm



**High School Basketball, Boys**



*Class 3 District 8 Finals

Hallsville: 58

Monroe City: 61

CE Talton: 17pts

Michael Speaks: 16pts

*Monroe City vs. Montgomery County WED @ MACC 6:00pm



*Class 2 District 6 FInals

Louisiana: 45

Clopton: 59



**Women's College Basketball**



South Dakota: 75

Western Illinois: 81

Taylor Higginbotham: 25pts

Emily Clemens: 24pts

Leathernecks: Outright Summit League Champions (23-6, 13-3)

*First SL Championship since 2005-2006 season



Parkland: 57

John Wood: 54

Michaela Gronewold: 25pts



**Men's College Basketball**

Ft. Wayne: 96

Western Illinois: 92

WIU vs. South Dakota in first round Summit League Tournament



6) Parkland: 71

John Wood: 70





**High School Wrestling**



(IHSA Class 1A Team Championships)

Beardstown: 4th Place





**College Baseball**

9) Quincy: 12

Albany State: 0

David Hayes: 3-4, 4 RBI, 2 HR

Dominic Miles: 2-4, 2 RBI, HR

Hawks: (4-2)



Culver-Stockton: 7

Mid America Chirstian: 1

Kevin Cali: 1-4, 2 RBI



Culver-Stockton: 11

Mid America Chirstian: 5

Alex Satunas: 3-5, 4 RBI