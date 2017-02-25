QPD investigating possible shooting at Knights of Columbus

Quincy Police are looking for information regarding a possible shooting Saturday morning.

At 12:57 a.m, police said they were sent to the Knights of Columbus property on 700 S 36th Street after receiving calls regarding a large disturbance.

Police were told that there was a group of individuals fighting near the main club building on the property.

Officers said as they arrived at the scene, 911 received calls of possible shots fired at the scene.

Quincy Police said they located large groups leaving the scene and were led to where the fight occurred but were unable to identify any suspects.

Authorities said they found several spent shell casings on the ground near the scene of the fight.

Officers were told that the fight started inside a building on the property and then moved outside.

No suspects have been identified by the Quincy Police Department and the investigation is ongoing.

The Department said that they have not received information from anyone injured during the fight or injured by the possible shots that were allegedly fired.