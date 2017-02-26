Jury selection delayed in Lovelace murder trial

Lee County Ambulance Director Bill Young said six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on the west edge of Keokuk.More >>
A Fort Madison, Iowa, man died Monday afternoon in a crash, according to Iowa State Patrol.More >>
Court documents reveal a drawer short of money leading to an alleged assault this week at the Dairy Queen in Hannibal.More >>
Quincy Police said two businesses failed tobacco compliance checks this week.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on assault charges, according to police.More >>
A man was arrested in McDonough County early Wednesday morning on a meth charge, according to a news release by the sheriff.More >>
Former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace filed an appeal in Adams County Circuit Court recently in an attempt to get back $35,000, according to court documents.More >>
A Fort Madison, Iowa, man was arrested Tuesday on multiple drug charges, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.More >>
An Adams County farmer accused of burning up a tractor for insurance money was sentenced to federal prison Monday, according to a news release.More >>
Three Fort Madison, Iowa, residents were arrested on drug charges recently, according to a news release by police.More >>
A firefighter was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scotland County, Missouri, Monday night, according to the coroner.More >>
A California man now has bragging rights after he was caught going 88 mph in his DeLorean.More >>
Ellington Memorial Presbyterian Church hosted its 120th annual Ellington Strawberry Festival on Monday.More >>
Memorial Day brought out a lot of residents to area parks.More >>
Memorial Day weekend is just wrapping up, but it marks the start of a busy summer season for area campgrounds.More >>
The Quincy Park Band will kick off its summer concert series with a Memorial Day concert tonight.More >>
the town of Barry, Illinois came together Monday to honor fallen Veterans. It started with a parade through the town with streets lined with over 500 flags.More >>
More than 200 parishioners from three local churches in Quincy came together to celebrate mass at Calvary Cemetery.More >>
The Quincy Police Department responded Monday morning to numerous calls about a man with a gun at 30th and Broadway, according to a news release.More >>
