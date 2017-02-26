Jury selection delayed in Lovelace murder trial

The judge presiding over Curtis Lovelace's second murder trial said Sunday that he would delay plans for jury selection by one day.

Last Friday, Circuit Judge Bob Hardwick said jury selection would begin at 9 a.m. Monday. That process is now set to begin Tuesday morning.

Hardwick said Sunday that he will now use Monday to take part in pretrial discussions with attorneys from both sides.

He did not elaborate on the specific nature of the discussions, but Hardwick indicated the talks likely would not result in any new rulings on Monday.

Lovelace is accused of murdering his first wife, Cory, in 2006. His first trial ended in a hung jury in Adams County more than a year ago. This week's trial will be held in Sangamon County on a change of venue.

