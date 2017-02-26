Adams County Coroner releases name of victim who died following - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Adams County Coroner releases name of victim who died following dog attack

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Adams County Coroner Jim Keller has released the name of the victim who died following a dog attack in Quincy early Sunday morning. 

According to Keller, the victim is 21-year-old Jamie Owsley of Quincy.

Quincy Police said Sunday that they were conducting a death investigation after a dog attacked a man.

Police said they received a call from the emergency room in reference to a person with a dog bite.

Police said it happened Sunday morning at 3:26 a.m. at 1005 Jersey inside the home. 

Adams County Coroner Jim Keller said he was called to the scene to investigate the death of a male. 

Keller tells WGEM no further details will be released until prior to final autopsy results, which could take up to two weeks.

