Adams County Coroner releases name of victim who died following dog attack

The incident happened in the brick home at 1005 Jersey Street.

Adams County Coroner Jim Keller has released the name of the victim who died following a dog attack in Quincy early Sunday morning.

According to Keller, the victim is 21-year-old Jamie Owsley of Quincy.



Quincy Police said Sunday that they were conducting a death investigation after a dog attacked a man.

Police said they received a call from the emergency room in reference to a person with a dog bite.

Police said it happened Sunday morning at 3:26 a.m. at 1005 Jersey inside the home.

Adams County Coroner Jim Keller said he was called to the scene to investigate the death of a male.



Keller tells WGEM no further details will be released until prior to final autopsy results, which could take up to two weeks.