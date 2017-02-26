Four juveniles break into old County Market in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Four juveniles break into old County Market in Quincy

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Four juveniles were taken into custody after police said they broke into the old County Market at 30th and Broadway in Quincy.

Police said they got the call around 2:45 Sunday afternoon from a driver who saw four kids break through a glass door and enter the building.

When the first officer arrived, he saw the kids inside the building through the broken door. They then ran further into the building after the officers were called to the scene.

After a search of the building, police took all four juveniles into custody. Police said the juveniles did not have any weapons or drugs on them. They also said they do not know why they tried to break into the building. 

Police said the juveniles were charged with city ordinance violations and released to their parents.

