Quincy Notre Dame hosts open house for future students

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Several families interested in sending their kids to Quincy Notre Dame got a first hand look at the school Sunday.

The school held its annual open house for future students. Families learned the core values of QND and what options were available for financial assistance. Then current students guided families on a tour of the school.

Principal Mark McDowell says this is a very important process for QND and potential students.

"The faith formation component, I think, is a huge piece for us," McDowell said. "We want to make sure people know that clearly about us up front, that there are lots of things that are kind of given about the high school experience, but we also want to be very involved in the community, and we are."

There will be freshman orientation where students can enroll in the school Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
 

