Macomb moves forward with blight reduction projects

The City of Macomb has plans to demolish run down and abandoned homes to rebuild neighborhoods.

Old rental properties near Western Illinois Universities campus are abandoned and run down. Residents are alarmed by what's happening in Macomb.

"I'm a university person and the university needs more students and we need more people," resident Mike Stevenson said. "So by making the university campus areas more attractive by getting rid of some of the older houses, I think that helps us out a lot.

At last week's council meeting, the city approved the blight reduction projects. Mayor Mike Inman said the goal is to beautify neighborhoods and increase tax revenue.

"We're undertaking the cost of removing the blight, greening the space, and the ultimate goal is to get it back on the tax rolls and improved condition," Inman said.

The city received over one million dollars from the Illinois Housing Development Authority for the project. Inman said they will start with 11 properties.

"After three years they'll be available unencumbered for sale," Inman said.

2nd ward Alderman John Vigezzi lives in the area of the first targeted projects. He said two private owners have demolished properties near by and it's already made a big difference.

"You have little kids that could potentially run into a building, you have people who break into buildings," Vigezzi said. "But then also you look at someplace that has mold. That could be a health risk to anybody in our community."

For Stevenson, he hopes this effort brings necessary change to the community.

"I think the more attractive the university looks and the community looks will help us in the long run because we're still trying to attract people to come to Macomb," Stevenson said.

The city plans to demolish 25 to 30 properties with the help of state grant money. Inman said demolition will begin in the next few months.

