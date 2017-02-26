Toy Show brings families back to their childhood memories

A Quincy toy show brought many people down memory lane, hundreds looking for a piece of their childhood.

For farm families, the Mark Twain Great River Toy Show is more than a day of shopping. With spring around the corner, one woman said the event gave her time to bond with her husband.

"He might not get home until seven, eight o'clock at night," Michelle Martin, a resident of Fowler, Illinois, said. "And he's already started in the fields. It makes it kind of nice to have weekends to spend with him and you can go do something."

People of all ages came out to the three-day event to see their favorite farm toys and memorabilia from their childhood.

"That's part of the search" Dan Gard, host of the Mark Twain Toy Show, said. "They come back to see if that old toy is still around and pick it up and show their kids."

While several of the farm toys are expensive collectibles, some vendors said the community is even more valuable.

"They're the ones that are supporting us," Danny Angotti, owner of Angotti Farm Toys, said. "It's a special bond."

"You see the people every year," Martin said. "You become acquainted with them. And kind of become friends."

The event is about model tractors and farm equipment, but some say the toys carry a larger message.

"This is a step of showing them what goes out here on in the real world to provide them with the food and the clothes that they wear," Angotti said.