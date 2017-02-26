Against All Odds: C-SE and Unity fight adversities for state trophies

Few years, if any, in the Tri-States have displayed the level of talent and success shown by the Central-Southeastern and Unity girls basketball teams this year.



Both teams advanced to their class' state tournament while their schools were separated by a mere 21 miles.



Central Southeastern's season began as many thought it would. After finishing in 3rd at the Class 2A state tournament a year ago, the Panthers didn't skip a beat and lost only twice during the regular season.



"They had a big target on their back all year," said head coach Matt Long.



"We beat some very good teams and we came up here (Normal) and won one hell of a tough holiday classic."



After facing the adversities of losing two of their starters, Kolby McClelland and Laney Lantz, to injury for much of the season, the Panthers still found their way back to Redbird arena by showing their depth and determination in the process as they took 4th in the state.



"It's been incredible. We've faced a lot of adversities the last couple of years and these guys have been my rock," said Long.



"This program gives us so much. It's more than just basketball," said senior guard Alaina Vance. "It's going to carry over into life so this is a bitter sweet moment."



Meanwhile just down the road from the C-SE gym, Unity was battling their own adversities.



Despite high expectations the Mustangs came out flat and lost five of their first nine games.

"It was around December 10th when everyone was counting us out," said head coach Brad Begeman.



After a loss, oddly enough to Central-Southeastern, Unity won seven of their final nine regular season games.



"We are a tough group of girls I can tell you that right now," said senior forward Kaylee Kuhn.



"Without a doubt (we're) probably one of the toughest teams in the area."



After clinching the program's first sectional then super-sectional titles, the Mustangs were proving those who doubted them in December wrong.



"I play because I love the game but I also play to prove people wrong and I feel like that is what we did," said senior forward Jordan Hildebrand.



"People counted us out."



Finishing second in the Class 1A state tournament, this batch of Mustangs re-wrote the record books in Mendon.



"We've inspired a lot of people I think," said senior guard Piper Obert.



"I think a lot of people look up to us now and it's fun to look down at the younger generations like 'Hey you know what, we did it and you can do it to.'"



At the end of it all, however, these two teams that neighbor each other combined to claim two state trophies and 54 wins.



