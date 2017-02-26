Sunday's Area Scores-February 26 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Sunday's Area Scores-February 26

Posted:

**College Baseball**

9) Quincy: 8
Florida Tech: 5
Jake Walters: 1-4, 3 RBI, HR (6)
Hawks: (5-2)

Western Illinois: 1
Southeast Missouri: 5
Leathernecks: (0-7) 

