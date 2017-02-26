Sunday's Area Scores-February 26

Austin Hedges had a home run and four RBIs, rookie Dinelson Lamet produced another strong outing and the San Diego Padres beat the Cubs 6-2 on Tuesday night, giving Chicago its fifth straight loss.More >>
CHICAGO (AP) - Finally, a banner moment at Wrigley Field. The Chicago Cubs have raised their 2016 World Series championship flag, delighting a raucous crowd that waited through a rainMore >>
Austin Hedges homered and drove in four RBIs Tuesday night as the San Diego Padres topped the Chicago Cubs 6-2. Padres rookie starter Dinelson Lamet improved to 2-0 after allowing two runs in five innings of work. Kyle...More >>
Oklahoma overcame a deficit in all five matches and Brad Dalke capped off the rally by winning in 19 holes to send the Sooners to a 3-2 victory over Baylor and into the semifinals of the NCAA men's golf...More >>
