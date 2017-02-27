Police arrest business owner after Tobacco Compliance Check

Quincy Police conducted their regular tobacco compliance check on Saturday and found three businesses that failed to meet regulations.

Police said 20 businesses were checked, 17 passed the test and three businesses failed by selling tobacco products to a minor who was 16-years-old.

Police said the three businesses that failed the check were Hy-Vee Gas on 1300 Harrison, Cenex on 235 North 8th, and the Cenex on 923 North 36th.

The owner of one Cenex, 30-year-old Nakia Pate, was arrested for sale of tobacco to a minor and possession of cannabis. She was transported to QPD headquarters and later was released on a cash bond.

Police said 33-year-old Jamie Milner from Hy-Vee and 41-year-old Antonio Prescimone from Cenex were issued citations for selling tobacco to a minor and released on notices to appear.

Here is a full list of the stations that passed the test:

Harrison Express Market - 6th and Harrison

Hyvee Grocery - 1400 Harrison

Jiffi Stop -- 2400 State

Ayerco - 2401 State

County Market Express - 432 S 36th

Ayerco - 4727 State

County Market - 48th and Broadway

Murphy USA / Walmart - 5211 Broadway

Jiffi Stop - 2731 Broadway

Harvest Market - 1600 N 24th

Save a Lot - 1120 Locust

Ayerco - 2600 N 12th

Cenex - 301 Riverview

Quincy Market - 1001 N 5th

Save a lot - 837 Jefferson

Caseys - 3601 Maine

Hyvee Gas - 310 N 36th