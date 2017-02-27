Police arrest business owner after Tobacco Compliance Check - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Police arrest business owner after Tobacco Compliance Check

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Police conducted their regular tobacco compliance check on Saturday and found three businesses that failed to meet regulations. 

Police said 20 businesses were checked, 17 passed the test and three businesses failed by selling tobacco products to a minor who was 16-years-old. 

Police said the three businesses that failed the check were Hy-Vee Gas on 1300 Harrison, Cenex on 235 North 8th, and the Cenex on 923 North 36th. 

The owner of one Cenex, 30-year-old Nakia Pate, was arrested for sale of tobacco to a minor and possession of cannabis. She was transported to QPD headquarters and later was released on a cash bond. 

Police said 33-year-old Jamie Milner from Hy-Vee and 41-year-old Antonio Prescimone from Cenex were issued citations for selling tobacco to a minor and released on notices to appear. 

Here is a full list of the stations that passed the test: 

Harrison Express Market - 6th and Harrison
Hyvee Grocery - 1400 Harrison
Jiffi Stop -- 2400 State
Ayerco - 2401 State
County Market Express - 432 S 36th
Ayerco - 4727 State
County Market - 48th and Broadway
Murphy USA / Walmart - 5211 Broadway
Jiffi Stop - 2731 Broadway
Harvest Market - 1600 N 24th 
Save a Lot - 1120 Locust
Ayerco - 2600 N 12th
Cenex - 301 Riverview
Quincy Market - 1001 N 5th
Save a lot - 837 Jefferson
Caseys - 3601 Maine
Hyvee Gas - 310 N 36th 

