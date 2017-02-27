Driver sent to the hospital after rollover crash in Adams County

Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to a rollover crash on Highway 24 near Clayton, Illinois Sunday.

Deputy Douglas said 39-year-old Frances Sparks was traveling southbound on South Franklin, half a mile south of Highway 24.

The crash report said Sparks went off the roadway in her Chevy truck, over corrected and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.

Douglas said the vehicle had major damage but Sparks only had minor injuries and was transported to Blessing ER by private vehicle.

The report said Sparks was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.