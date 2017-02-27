Further research highlights dangers of drowsy driving

A woman was airlifted to a Columbia, Missouri hospital Wednesday afternoon after the SUV she was driving collided with farm equipment.More >>
The superintendent of Quincy Schools received a high honor Tuesday at Berrian School. Superintendent Roy Webb was honored with the Army Distinguished Service Medal during a visit from his old boss from the Iowa National Guard.More >>
The Northeast Community Action Corporation (NECAC), said they will be able to help more residents in northeast Missouri this summer due to having leftover money from its winter heating assistance program. Officials said the leftover money is due to a mild winter. The nearly $170,000 extra will be used for the summer energy program to help more people keep their homes cool.More >>
Someone has been going around Barry, Illinois shooting pet cats according to residents. Investigators say they're closing in on a "person of interest."More >>
Students at St. Francis Solanus stepped back in time Tuesday for a Medieval Day celebration.More >>
As the school year comes to an end, many families are looking for help feeding their kids over summer break.More >>
Iowa's two Republican senators, both key players in the health care debate, say full repeal of "Obamacare" is unlikely and that any final agreement with the House is uncertain.More >>
Richard Moore, who was known by many in the Tri-States as Cactus Jim, passed away Saturday at the age of 90, according to his daughter.More >>
The Illinois House has approved a proposal that would raise the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour over five years.More >>
