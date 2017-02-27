Further research highlights dangers of drowsy driving

Government research shows that getting less than seven hours of sleep, could put you at risk of getting into a car crash, as drowsy driving is to blame for a fifth of all deadly crashes on U.S. roadways.

Less than seven hours of sleep could put you at risk of getting into a car crash, according to newly released government research.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported drowsy driving was to blame for a fifth of all deadly crashes on U.S. roadways. And, drivers who got four or five hours of sleep quadrupled their risk for a crash.

Local doctors said not getting enough sleep can hurt more than just your driving ability.

"At least seven hours per 24 hour period," said Blessing Hospital Emergency Room Dr Chris Solaro. "And realistically, that doesn't always happen, but just understand that if you don't get that amount of sleep, be very careful in terms of what you're doing, in terms of operating machinery, driving a car. If you feel tired while you're driving, it's important to pull over and take a nap, or let somebody else drive."

Police said drowsy driving is a problem, but there are some things you can do.

"Pull over, get out of your car, walk around your car for a little bit," said Lieutenant Kathy Schisler with the Quincy Police Department. "If there is a gas station, go in, get yourself something to drink or something to eat, preferably with caffeine."