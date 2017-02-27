Hannibal man arrested for child molestation - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal man arrested for child molestation

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A Hannibal man has been arrested for child molestation according to the Hannibal Police Department. 

An investigation was conducted by HPD Detectives, for possible child molestation, which resulted in a warrant being issued by the 10th Judicial Court on February 24, according to officials. 

Police said the warrant charged Brent A. Brinkman, 41, of Hannibal, with child molestation in the second degree, a Class B felony. 

HPD said they arrested Brinkman Friday, February 24, and he remains in the Marion County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond. 

