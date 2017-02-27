Man arrested for stealing groceries twice from same store

The Quincy Police Department said a man accused of walking out of a local store without paying for a cart full of groceries twice was arrested Sunday.

QPD said Randy Campbell faces retail theft charges.

Police said Campbell was caught on security camera video Feb. 19 when he walked into the Hy-Vee on Harrison and loaded up a cart full of groceries, bagged them up himself and walked out without paying.

Authorities said Campbell did it again Thursday at the same store.

QPD asked for the public's help last week and released photos.