Man arrested for stealing groceries twice from same store

Lee County Ambulance Director Bill Young said six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on the west edge of Keokuk.More >>
Lee County Ambulance Director Bill Young said six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on the west edge of Keokuk.More >>
A Fort Madison, Iowa, man died Monday afternoon in a crash, according to Iowa State Patrol.More >>
A Fort Madison, Iowa, man died Monday afternoon in a crash, according to Iowa State Patrol.More >>
Court documents reveal a drawer short of money leading to an alleged assault this week at the Dairy Queen in Hannibal.More >>
Court documents reveal a drawer short of money leading to an alleged assault this week at the Dairy Queen in Hannibal.More >>
Quincy Police said two businesses failed tobacco compliance checks this week.More >>
Quincy Police said two businesses failed tobacco compliance checks this week.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on assault charges, according to police.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on assault charges, according to police.More >>
A man was arrested in McDonough County early Wednesday morning on a meth charge, according to a news release by the sheriff.More >>
A man was arrested in McDonough County early Wednesday morning on a meth charge, according to a news release by the sheriff.More >>
Former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace filed an appeal in Adams County Circuit Court recently in an attempt to get back $35,000, according to court documents.More >>
Former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace filed an appeal in Adams County Circuit Court recently in an attempt to get back $35,000, according to court documents.More >>
A Fort Madison, Iowa, man was arrested Tuesday on multiple drug charges, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.More >>
A Fort Madison, Iowa, man was arrested Tuesday on multiple drug charges, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.More >>
An Adams County farmer accused of burning up a tractor for insurance money was sentenced to federal prison Monday, according to a news release.More >>
An Adams County farmer accused of burning up a tractor for insurance money was sentenced to federal prison Monday, according to a news release.More >>
Three Fort Madison, Iowa, residents were arrested on drug charges recently, according to a news release by police.More >>
Three Fort Madison, Iowa, residents were arrested on drug charges recently, according to a news release by police.More >>