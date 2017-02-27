Employees laid off from local organization due to state budget crisis

The Illinois budget impasses continues to hit Tri-State organizations hard. Now, layoffs are hitting one organizations that is struggling to maintain services they provide to those sexually abused.

The Domestic and Sexual Assault division at Western Illinois Regional Council has cut two positions due to lack of state funding, leaving them unable to take on any future cases.

Diane Mayfield was the director of victim services for the Western Illinois Regional Council. Now she's without a job after the lack of state funding forced the organization to cut her and another employee.

"My position is 82 percent funded by general revenue funds," Mayfield said. "Obviously, those funds were not going to be coming in."

After working here for 17 years, Mayfield said it's hard knowing that more victims could go helpless.

"Many individuals without domestic violence services, they potentially could still be with and abuser, they might loose their life," Mayfield said.

WIRC's executive director Suzan Nash said the Domestic and Sexual violence teams are spread thin, to a point where she is worried about loosing more employees.

"I'm concerned about their potential for burnout. I would say things have been stressful, going forward they are going to be stressful."

For Mayfield, a survivor herself, helping domestic violence and sexual assault victims is all she knows

"My focus, yes, is here," Mayfield added. "My passion is here."

The organization said once a budget comes through, laid off employees could be rehired. Mayfield said for now it's back to the drawing board looking for a new job, but she is hopeful to eventually have her old one back.

"I may not be back here before July 1, but I plan on being back here at some point in time," Mayfield said.

The Western Illinois Regional Council is trying to find ways to best schedule their employees to deal with the current case load. Nash said they are heavily relying on federal funding and local support to keep the doors open.





