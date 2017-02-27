Macomb City Hall to discuss garbage contracts

The Macomb City Council plans to discuss garbage contracts for the foreseeable future.

The current contract with Waste Management is up at the end of April, according to City Administrator Dean Torreson. He says the new contract includes a 1 percent increase to residents bills, but that kind of increase is expected since the last contract 9 years ago.

"The rate of increase would be one and three-quarters percent a year, that's average," Torreson said. "It starts out at one percent and ends up at 2 and a half percent. That's pretty good. That's about what the rate of inflation has been over the last several years."

The city also plans to discuss dates for the city wide clean-up. Torreson says council will vote on both the dates and the new garbage contracts at next weeks meeting.

