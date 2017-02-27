Longtime Keokuk catholic school teacher awarded Golden Apple

A Catholic school teacher in Keokuk has spent more than 20 years at the same school.

Her dedication to the students, the Catholic faith, and community make her a winner of the WGEM Golden Apple award.

St. Vincent Catholic School gym was packed with community members to celebrate the work of 4th grade teacher, Colleen Gredell.

"It was very rewarding, and it's the kids that make it all possible," Gredell said.

Gredell has been teaching fourth grade for more than 20 years and students say her work stands out in the school.

"She's really fun in the classroom and she's fun to talk to because she gets it and she's nice to all of us," Student Karaline Bruce said.

Students love her because she spends time with everyone in the school, not just her fourth grade class.

"We are all friends and we don't like to argue," Bruce said. "We play with each other in one big group and Mrs. Gredell makes that happen."

Second grade teacher Shelley Williams has worked with Mrs. Gredell for 16 years and says she is a role model and embodies everything that St. Vincent's stands for.

"Just that motto, 'teach, love, serve,' Williams said. "That's what she does everyday for everybody."

Mrs. Gredell tutors struggling students for free, she volunteers at her church, and she makes regular visits to elderly care facilities.

"She's a perfect example of what we should be, to be like Jesus," Williams said. "Not just in religion class or in mass, but in everything she does."

Mrs. Gredell says St. Vincent's isn't just a school, it's a family.

"I enjoy what I do and I enjoy not only teaching them academically but also spiritually as well," Gredell said.

"It made me really know that they care a lot about her and so do we," Bruce said.

Gredell said she was surprised by the assembly and is happy that everyone in the community came out to support her Monday morning.