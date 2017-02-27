Firefighters warn of dangers using stove to heat homes - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Firefighters warn of dangers using stove to heat homes

Local firefighters are warning people of the dangers of using your stove to heat your home after two kids died in this apartment fire in Chicago Sunday. Firefighters say a stove was being used to heat the house and caused the fire.

The Quincy Fire Department says using your stove for heating purposes could be a deadly mistake.

"Your stove-oven combination, it's made to heat a small area," said firefighter Jerry Mast. It's not made to heat large areas in the home, leading to mechanical failure of the equipment because it's working so hard to increase the temperature."
 

While it's not an ideal alternative, QFD recommends using a space heater instead if your heater is broken.
 

