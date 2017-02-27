St. Louis concertmaster visits Hannibal school

Hannibal Elementary School students kicked off Monday with music as St Louis Symphony concertmaster David Halen paid them a visit.

During his tour of Hannibal, Halen performed violin and hosted discussions at five elementary schools. Ultimately, Halen says he hopes his visit encouraged students to get involved in music.

"We try to use music as a language that reaches across all boundaries and brings people together, and it's a very important message," he said.

Teachers say it's important for young musicians to have positive role models to look up to.

