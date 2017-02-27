QND prepares for sectional game without leading scorer

QND hoisted a regional title plaque Friday for the second straight year and did so in front of its home crowd at The Pit.



However, the table will be turned on the Raiders Tuesday.



After enjoying home court advantage during regional play QND will find few friendly faces in the sectional rounds.



The Raiders play Stanford Olympia on Olympia's home floor in the sectional semifinals.



"We feel like it is going to be a reverse of Friday night.," said QND head coach Kevin Meyer. "It's their home crowd, a big crowd."



It won't be an easy test for QND to face the sub-sectional second-seeded team. But the Raiders took no breaks after the regional title win and were back in the gym less than 24 hours after that preparing for Olympia.



"If you lose focus right now that is when you start getting tripped up and bad things happen to you during post season,'' said Meyer.



Along with playing the sectional hosts on their own floor the Raiders will be without their leading scorer, Justin Bottorff, who was ejected during the regional title game causing a one game suspension. That means QND's depth will need to shine bright.



"We have a next man up mentality," says Bottorff "I trust these guys and I know that they're going to step up and play better than usual and we'll be fine."



Bottorff's teammates are motivated to make sure the senior's last game isn't spent on a bench and in street clothes.



"I saw how he was after the game and I just want him to be back out here with us and get to play one more or a few more games with him," said senior forward Jacob Mayfield.



Tip-off between QND and Stanford Olympia in the sectional semifinals is set for 7:00 p.m. The winner of that game gets the winner of the Tremont/Williamsville semifinal in Friday's the sectional championship.