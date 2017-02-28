City approves beautification contract, bids to tackle Emerald Ash Borer

Get ready to see more efforts to beautify Quincy's downtown.



According to our news-gathering partners at Herald-Whig, on Monday night, city council overwhelmingly approved a four-year beautification contract for the district. It'll cover the area between Third and Ninth and Jersey and Vermont and will involve planting, maintaining flower boxes, and cleaning up several public parking lots, medians and bus shelters. Also on Monday night, council tabled an ordinance calling for an early payment on pension obligations.



In addition, the council is also continuing its push to get a head start on an insect that's destroyed trees all across the Midwest. On Monday night, city council approved bids to remove 40 additional ash trees as a way to prevent any further problems. Officials say trees affected by the Emerald Ash Borer tend to die, and that can result in falling limbs. The city says it's been told that it's only a matter of time before the insect starts to destroy our trees.



"All the experts that we talked to in other towns, have made recommendations that we get in front of it. Don't let it catch you when it's here, it's too late more or less," said City Planner Chuck Bevelheimer.



Bevelheimer says the city hopes to treat two hundred trees a year, until they are all removed.