Monday's Area Scores - February 27

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Macomb's Carter Fayhee hit the go-ahead basket with :06 left to lift the Bombers to an upset victory over Galesburg.

**High School Basketball, Boys**

(IHSA)
*Class 3A Peoria Regional Quarterfinals*
Macomb: 46
Galesburg: 45
Carter Fayhee: 17 pts (go ahead basket with :06 left)
Bombers: No. 11 seed upsets No. 6 seed Silver Streaks
-- Macomb vs. Normal U-High (Wednesday, 7 p.m.)

*Class 4A Granite City Regional Quarterfinals*
Granite City: 40
Alton: 74
-- Quincy High vs. Alton (Wednesday, 7 p.m.)

(MSHSAA)
*Class 4 District 8 Quarterfinals*
Mexico: 44
Hannibal: 50
Dezi Jones: 21 pts
Wyatt Waelder: 10 pts
Devias Douglas: 12 rebs
-- Hannibal vs. Wentzville Liberty (Tuesday, 7 p.m.)


**College Basketball**

-- Joe Tagarelli (Quincy) named GLVC Player of the Week *4th time this season*
-- Emily Clemens (Western Illinois) named Summit League Player of the Week *5th time this season*
-- Lacey Clark and Carly Harper (Culver-Stockton) named Honorable Mention All-HAAC


**College Baseball**

-- Jake Walters (Quincy) named GLVC Player of the Week
-- Miguel Vasquez (Culver-Stockton) named HAAC Pitcher of the Week


**College Volleyball, Men's**

-- Quincy University removes Hadley Foster as head coach and names Bob Crank interim head coach

