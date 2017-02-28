Monday's Area Scores - February 27

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSA)
*Class 3A Peoria Regional Quarterfinals*
Macomb: 46
Galesburg: 45
Carter Fayhee: 17 pts (go ahead basket with :06 left)
Bombers: No. 11 seed upsets No. 6 seed Silver Streaks
-- Macomb vs. Normal U-High (Wednesday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 4A Granite City Regional Quarterfinals*
Granite City: 40
Alton: 74
-- Quincy High vs. Alton (Wednesday, 7 p.m.)
(MSHSAA)
*Class 4 District 8 Quarterfinals*
Mexico: 44
Hannibal: 50
Dezi Jones: 21 pts
Wyatt Waelder: 10 pts
Devias Douglas: 12 rebs
-- Hannibal vs. Wentzville Liberty (Tuesday, 7 p.m.)
**College Basketball**
-- Joe Tagarelli (Quincy) named GLVC Player of the Week *4th time this season*
-- Emily Clemens (Western Illinois) named Summit League Player of the Week *5th time this season*
-- Lacey Clark and Carly Harper (Culver-Stockton) named Honorable Mention All-HAAC
**College Baseball**
-- Jake Walters (Quincy) named GLVC Player of the Week
-- Miguel Vasquez (Culver-Stockton) named HAAC Pitcher of the Week
**College Volleyball, Men's**
-- Quincy University removes Hadley Foster as head coach and names Bob Crank interim head coach
