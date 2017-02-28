Monday's Area Scores - February 27

Macomb's Carter Fayhee hit the go-ahead basket with :06 left to lift the Bombers to an upset victory over Galesburg.

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSA)

*Class 3A Peoria Regional Quarterfinals*

Macomb: 46

Galesburg: 45

Carter Fayhee: 17 pts (go ahead basket with :06 left)

Bombers: No. 11 seed upsets No. 6 seed Silver Streaks

-- Macomb vs. Normal U-High (Wednesday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 4A Granite City Regional Quarterfinals*

Granite City: 40

Alton: 74

-- Quincy High vs. Alton (Wednesday, 7 p.m.)



(MSHSAA)

*Class 4 District 8 Quarterfinals*

Mexico: 44

Hannibal: 50

Dezi Jones: 21 pts

Wyatt Waelder: 10 pts

Devias Douglas: 12 rebs

-- Hannibal vs. Wentzville Liberty (Tuesday, 7 p.m.)





**College Basketball**



-- Joe Tagarelli (Quincy) named GLVC Player of the Week *4th time this season*

-- Emily Clemens (Western Illinois) named Summit League Player of the Week *5th time this season*

-- Lacey Clark and Carly Harper (Culver-Stockton) named Honorable Mention All-HAAC





**College Baseball**



-- Jake Walters (Quincy) named GLVC Player of the Week

-- Miguel Vasquez (Culver-Stockton) named HAAC Pitcher of the Week





**College Volleyball, Men's**



-- Quincy University removes Hadley Foster as head coach and names Bob Crank interim head coach