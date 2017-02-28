Unemployment rate rising for young veterans

While the nation's unemployment rate declines, the unemployment rate for young veterans is on the rise.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the unemployment rate for the youngest generation of veterans jumped to 6.3% last month from 4.4% in September.

Rick Gengenbacher with the Illinois Veterans Home left the military years ago, but he knows that veterans have several skills that can be used in civilian life.

Some experts believe Hollywood has hurt young veterans, because they're often portrayed as victims suffering from PTSD, addiction or suicidal tendencies, but Gengenbacher said that's not always the case, and vets have great attributes to offer.

"Certainly leadership, team building skills, discipline is a huge one, and I think one of the biggest ones is, just the ability to get the job done," he said. "To be mission oriented to get jobs done, and show up everyday to do that job."

The organization "Hire Heroes USA" said employers often have trouble understanding military lingo and identifying skills that transfer over into the civilian world, but career coaching and getting outside help transitioning from the military to civilian life can be a big help.

Cheryl Liggett, a senior branch manager at Adecco said there are several options for unemployed veterans to show that they do have something to offer.

"We are a partner with all of the military bases, to try to employ them, as well as their spouses, and we've been doing that for 15 years," she said. "But I think its a unknown resource that there are companies out there that do those kind of partnerships that try to help to get them back into the work environment."

Liggett also said it's important for veterans use resources like resume writing and interview coaching.

Many organizations can also show veterans how to dress for an interview and will also match them with employers that can utilize their skills the best.