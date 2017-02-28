Two arrested in rural Liberty on meth charges

A baby was taken out of their home, while two people sat behind bars Tuesday morning.

The West Central Illinois Task Force and the Adams County Sheriffs Office served a search warrant Monday afternoon at 1197 E. 2100th Street in rural Liberty.

Two residents were arrested, Joshua T. Knuffman,32, and Lindsey N. Nebe, 32. Both were arrested for Aggravated Unlawful Participation in Methamphetamine Production, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Methamphetamine Waste, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine Precursors, and Methamphetamine Child Endangerment.

During a search of the property, officers located an active shake and bake methamphetamine laboratory, methamphetamine, cannabis, and drug paraphernalia.

An infant that was found to be living in the home was taken into protective custody and turned over to a family member.

The Department of Children and Family Services was notified and will be initiate an investigation into the welfare of the child.

Knuffman and Nebe were both transported to the Adams County Jail.