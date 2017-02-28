Two arrested in rural Liberty on meth charges

Police said people are dying on Tri-State roadways because they're skipping one important thing before driving off, buckling their seatbelt.More >>
Summer is just around the corner and city officials in Hannibal want to make sure kids stay engaged throughout the break. The Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department has teamed up with The Bluff City Theater to offer kids a summer camp. Kids will be able to do arts and crafts, learn about the Mississippi River and different animals in it. Kids will also be able to do a little acting.More >>
The Payless shoe store in the Quincy mall will close later this summer, according to an employee.More >>
Illinois State Police warned the public Wednesday of a phone scam circulating the state.More >>
Lee County Ambulance Director Bill Young said six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on the west edge of Keokuk.More >>
The Quincy Fire Department announced Wednesday its in need of new members of the fireground rehabilitation team.More >>
A boil order will be issued Wednesday afternoon in Quincy, according to the city.More >>
The Illinois General Assembly returns for the final day of its spring session not much closer to a budget agreement than when it started in January.More >>
A central Iowa man is expressing a special pride in his children, who rescued him from under the roof of a shed that collapsed on him.More >>
Illinois Republican Darin LaHood, who represents Quincy, sat down with WGEM.More >>
