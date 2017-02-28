Jury selected in Lovelace case

Curtis Lovelace and his wife Christine arrive at the courthouse Tuesday morning.

A jury was selected Tuesday in Springfield for the second Curtis Lovelace murder trial.

Judge Bob Hardwick announced a jury of twelve people with three alternatives just after 3 p.m. It includes seven women and five men. The alternates were one male and two females.

Special Prosecutor Ed Parkinson emerged from chambers stating, "We already lost a juror."

Parkinson would not give any details when questioned.

When asked, Hardwick stated, "as of right now we have twelve jurors and three alternates."

Hardwick would not answer when asked directly if a juror had been lost.

Defense attorney Jon Loevy said 28 people were questioned for the final jury.

Opening statements were scheduled to begin Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Jury selection kicked off at 9 a.m. Within about 20 minutes, about 75 jurors were brought into the courtroom.

Hardwick said he expected about 100 potential jurors to come in. It appeared that over 100 showed up.

Hardwick said they expected to go through 12 jury candidates at a time.

Media was moved out of the courtroom during the selection process because of so many potential jurors.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. they broke for lunch and planned to return at 1:30 p.m.

When leaving the courtroom, both sides declined comments and refused to answer any questions.

Media was allowed into the courtroom just before 1:30 p.m.

This story will be updated throughout the day.