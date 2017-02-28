Stove fire causes minor damage to Quincy home

Smoke was coming out of the home when crews arrived.

The Quincy Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to 931 N. 5th St. around 9:30 a.m.

Fire officials at the scene said there was a fire in an oven. They said police officers put the fire out with an extinguisher before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters said this fire can serve as an important reminder to all homeowners.

"Kind of be careful. Cooking fires is one of our number one causes of house fire," Assistant Chief Tom Bentley said. "Especially if you're not paying attention or in the other room, it can end up causing a house fire."



QFD said two adults and an infant were inside at the time but got out safe.



Fire officials said there was smoke damage in the home.