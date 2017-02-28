Stove fire causes minor damage to Quincy home - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Stove fire causes minor damage to Quincy home

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Connect
Firefighters at the scene of a reported fire. Firefighters at the scene of a reported fire.
Smoke was coming out of the home when crews arrived. Smoke was coming out of the home when crews arrived.
Police officers speak to residents. Police officers speak to residents.
Crews at the home Tuesday morning. Crews at the home Tuesday morning.
Police officers extinguished the fire before firefighters arrived. Police officers extinguished the fire before firefighters arrived.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to 931 N. 5th St. around 9:30 a.m.

Fire officials at the scene said there was a fire in an oven. They said police officers put the fire out with an extinguisher before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters said this fire can serve as an important reminder to all homeowners. 

"Kind of be careful. Cooking fires is one of our number one causes of house fire," Assistant Chief Tom Bentley said.  "Especially if you're not paying attention or in the other room, it can end up causing a house fire."

QFD said two adults and an infant were inside at the time but got out safe. 

Fire officials said there was smoke damage in the home.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.