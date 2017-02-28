Slumberland to open in Quincy mall - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Slumberland to open in Quincy mall

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Quincy Mall anchor store where Slumberland will be located. Quincy Mall anchor store where Slumberland will be located.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Slumberland will open this fall in the vacant anchor store space in the Quincy Mall, according to a news release.

The owner of the mall, Cullinan Properties, made the announcement Tuesday morning. 

“We were seeking to broaden our product offerings at Quincy Mall in order to have a variety of destination shops to attract shoppers seeking all sorts of merchandise throughout the year,” Cullinan Vice President and Director of Leasing Kathleen Brill stated in the release. “We’re pleased to have a quality national retailer like Slumberland making this major investment in Quincy Mall.”

The space formerly housed J.C. Penney, which closed in April of 2015.

Cullinan stated the transaction was a kick-off to a multi-year plan to continue development in the mall. The company said the improvements will mean an investment of over $4 million into the mall.

The company stated there's also been negotiations with several other retailers looking to move into the mall.

Slumberland was previously open in the Oak Street Mall in Quincy, near Walmart.

