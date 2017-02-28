Some Lewis County residents under boil order - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Some Lewis County residents under boil order

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Clark County Water District released a statement that they are replacing a water line in Lewis County today.

The statement said users between Orange Street and 130th street will be without water for a couple hours starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

They also said users in Lewis County along Highway E and West of County Road 479 are in a boil order.

Both boil orders are for 48 hours they said. 

