Some Lewis County residents under boil order

Clark County Water District released a statement that they are replacing a water line in Lewis County today.
The statement said users between Orange Street and 130th street will be without water for a couple hours starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
They also said users in Lewis County along Highway E and West of County Road 479 are in a boil order.
Both boil orders are for 48 hours they said.
