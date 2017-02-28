Severe weather rolls into the Tri-States

Photo by Nick Larson near LaHarpe, Illinois.

Screenshot of video by Teresa Link.

Storms brought strong winds and heavy rain through the Tri-States Tuesday evening.

Brown County Emergency Management Director Curt Hannig said one person had a storm-related leg injury late Tuesday night. He wasn't sure about the person's condition.

Hannig said a tree fell down in Versailles over IL 99, also known as Main Street. Versailles Public Works Director Jerry White said drivers would not be able to get through.

Hannig said some power lines also came down in Versailles. It was unclear how many people lost power.

The severe weather starting rolling through the Tri-States mid-afternoon. WGEM News received reports of large hail in some spots.

Several pictures and videos from the LaHarpe, Illinois, area were submitted, showing a significant amount of hail falling.

Viewers in Monroe and Ralls counties also reported quarter-size hail.

Watches and Warnings explained:

TORNADO WATCH: Conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in your area. Remain alert for approaching storms.

TORNADO WARNING: A tornado is imminent (based on weather radar information) or has been sighted by spotters. If a tornado warning is issued for your area - move to your predesignated. place of safety. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY!

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH: Conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms with damaging straight-line (downburst) winds and/or large hail.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING: Severe thunderstorms with damaging straight-line winds and/or large hail are imminent or are occurring.

Where to Go In Severe Weather: