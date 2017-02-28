Culver-Stockton College host career, internship fair for local students

Finding a job fresh out of college can be tough, which is why a local university is trying to open doors for students.

Culver-Stockton College brought in about 40 Tri-States vendors for a career and internship fair Tuesday. It offered students a chance to meet recruiters for jobs, grad school and internships face to face.

Even though the fair was at C-SC, students from Quincy University and Hannibal-LaGrange University were encouraged to attend.