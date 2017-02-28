Culver-Stockton College host career, internship fair for local s - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Culver-Stockton College host career, internship fair for local students

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Employers speak with students Employers speak with students
Around 200 students were in attendance Around 200 students were in attendance
Some students were offered interviews Some students were offered interviews

Finding a job fresh out of college can be tough, which is why a local university is trying to open doors for students.

Culver-Stockton College brought in about 40 Tri-States vendors for a career and internship fair Tuesday. It offered students a chance to meet recruiters for jobs, grad school and internships face to face.

Even though the fair was at C-SC, students from Quincy University and Hannibal-LaGrange University were encouraged to attend.

If you missed the fair, you can contact the Culver-Stockton Career and Internship Center to learn more about the vendors that were there. 

