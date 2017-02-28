Culver-Stockton College host career, internship fair for local students

The dig for human remains wrapped up Wednesday at the new Adams County Jail site.More >>
The stage is set to move forward with another one of Quincy's new elementary schools.More >>
If you have a teen driver, it's more likely they will die in a crash in the 100 days following Memorial Day than any other time of the year, according to AAA.More >>
Local superintendents joined other educators from across the state to rally for a budget on Wednesday.More >>
Archery is about to take center stage at Mark Twain Lake this week.More >>
Police said people are dying on Tri-State roadways because they're skipping one important thing before driving off, buckling their seatbelt.More >>
Summer is just around the corner and city officials in Hannibal want to make sure kids stay engaged throughout the break. The Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department has teamed up with The Bluff City Theater to offer kids a summer camp. Kids will be able to do arts and crafts, learn about the Mississippi River and different animals in it. Kids will also be able to do a little acting.More >>
If you've driven down streets in Hannibal, you know that some of them need a lot of work. That's why the city is getting ready to start its multi-million dollar road improvement project. "We are putting new asphalt down on a lot of streets. Some of these streets are going to be completely milled out, some are going to be reconstructed."More >>
Authorities in McDonough County are investigating a shots fired incident in Bushnell, Illinois, early Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff.More >>
