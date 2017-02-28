Three Quincy residents arrested for methamphetamine possession

A search warrant on Quincy's north side resulted in the arrest of three Quincy residents for methamphetamine possession according to a release by the West Central Illinois Task Force.

Monday evening at approximately 10:30 p.m. the West Central Illinois Task Force, Quincy Police Department, and the Adams County Sheriffs Office served a search warrant at 821 N. 22nd Street.

During the search, police said Christie R. Smith, 44, Kelly A. Neese, 49, and Janifer J. Doellman, 36, were found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Officials said the three were transported to the Adams County Jail and booked on the charges.

When searching the home, police said they found methamphetamine, cannabis, cannabis wax, scales, drug packaging, and drug paraphernalia.

Doellman was also found to be wanted on an Adams County warrant for failure to appear/endangering the health and welfare of a child, according to police.

During the booking process, police said jail staff observed Smith ingesting a bag of suspected methamphetamine that she had concealed on her person, which resulted in an additional charge of obstruction.

The release said additional methamphetamine was seized at the jail and Smith was transported to Blessing Hospital for treatment.

Police said a juvenile living in the home has been removed by officers and placed with a family member.