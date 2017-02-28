First Illinois bobcat season a success for Pike County

Pike County filled the most bobcat tags in the state with 11 bobcats taken

A new hunting season for Illinois is in the books. The state's first bobcat season was a big success for one Tri-State county already known for its deer hunting.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reports the bobcat is back to good levels in Illinois after being put on the threatened species list in 1977. Pike County businesses, like Long Beard Taxidermy in Pittsfield, took advantage of the state's new bobcat hunting season.

"I thought the first bobcat season in Illinois went over really well," owner Jeremy Priest said. "I thought the state handled it well."

DNR reported 141 bobcats taken in the first season. Priest said he's not surprised that Pike County topped the list for most bobcats with 11.

"The higher deer population is going to mean a higher predator population," Priest said. "I'm anticipating each year probably being higher, just because they are kind of a luxury predator to be able to hunt."

Other businesses like Farm and Home Supply in Pittsfield hopes this is just the start of a bright future for the bobcat season in Illinois.

"It'll have kind of a snow ball effect with all of us businesses that sell products for it," Assistant Manager Dustin Conrad said. "It'll help sales on traps, calls, guns and I think we'll greatly benefit from it."

The season, which ended January 31st, was limited to only 500 tags to the southern part of the state. Priest hopes with the success, the DNR will expand the season next year.

"I think in the future it'll probably be opened up to one per person and be statewide just like everything else," Priest added.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has not set a date yet for next year's bobcat season or how many number of tags will be available.

