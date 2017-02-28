Hannibal garden to grow food for the hungry

Cucumbers and potatoes are some of the things that will be grown

Hunger continues to be a problem in the Hannibal community, to help combat it, city leaders are proposing a garden.

Victory Over Hunger Gardens will take empty lots in Hannibal and turn them into gardens filled with vegetables and fruits. Crews were out Tuesday clearing out one of the empty lots that will be used for a garden on the corner of 9th and Warren Barrett. The food will go to local food pantries and meal programs, but the city also wants the garden food to be used for anyone who might be in need.

"We do have a distinct hunger problem in the area, but we also have a problem with proper nutrition and healthy living. The idea is to make more fresh fruits and vegetables available for the hungry,” said Gordon Ipson, Hannibal 5th Ward Alderman.

This is a partnership between the city of Hannibal, local churches, and community groups. They are also hoping to get businesses as sponsors. This city is asking for volunteers to help plant and harvest the gardens, to volunteer contact Gordon Ipson at 573-822-6248