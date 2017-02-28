Students at St. Francis celebrate Mardi Gras - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Students at St. Francis celebrate Mardi Gras

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Students were able to take pictures dressed up Students were able to take pictures dressed up
All of the students were able to wear Mardi Gras colors instead of uniforms All of the students were able to wear Mardi Gras colors instead of uniforms
The school had Mardi Gras decorations The school had Mardi Gras decorations

Students at Saint Francis Solanus school celebrated Mardi Gras with food, games, and crafts Tuesday. 

This is an annual tradition at the school and always takes places before Ash Wednesday which marks the beginning of Lent for the Catholic faith.

 Teachers say this is a way to show students about Mardi Gras traditions and festivities and the true meaning behind it.

"I think they realize in culture today that's there's a celebration as there is across the nation today, and tomorrow we get into more of a formal celebration of when our lords comes to us in Easter," said Lori Shepard, principal of St. Francis Solanus School.

Students will participate in a traditional Ash Wednesday mass as well.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.