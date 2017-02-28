West Point says goodbye to longtime park

If you live in West Point, Iowa, a well-known park for years will be gone soon.

City officials said residents aren't using Veterans Park on Second Street and that's why the city is looking at selling the land.

Mayor Paul Walker said little league and softball teams used the park but those events have since gone away.

The mayor said more people are using south park and the money used on maintaining both will now go towards expanding South Park.

"We have a beautiful Central Park, South Park is an ideal park there. and we felt it was just time to get rid of some green space and put it back on the tax roll, when we get that far," Walker said.

Walker said some have expressed interest in the land.

He says the city plans to keep the shelter at the park for storage but build around it.