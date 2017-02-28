Domestic violence facility in Lee County might close its doors soon

Programs in the windows of the building.

Supplies that are handed out to families who need it.

A Lee County facility that helps domestic violence survivors could close its doors soon.



Residents say that would have a huge impact on families because domestic violence has become an alarming issue.

The facility on 8th and Main in Keokuk provides counseling, supplies and even a shuttle service to a shelter in Iowa City.

If state funding doesn't come in, the program would have to close their doors and survivors would have to go to a different county.

Rebecca Nichols moved from Texas to Keokuk, Iowa to get away from domestic violence.

"A person that has gone through domestic violence has to be protected," Nichols said. "There are many things, you have to do to start over again."

She says domestic violence in Lee county is on the rise.

"With all the drugs and everything around town, a lot of people would be safe with a program like this," Nichols said.

The domestic violence program in Keokuk meets with survivors on a daily basis to get them the help they need.

But the state is planning to cut out nearly half the funding, meaning the program would close its doors.

"It would be detrimental," Services coordinator Allison Peterson said. "Whenever we receive state funding, that's when we can receive federal funding because they match the dollars."

Peterson said the program has helped 80 families in Lee County in the last year, and the need is great.

"Services like ours are able to go out to those rural areas, it is an explication that they can't make it to us," Peterson said. "We are able to meet them with their needs and where they are at."

Nichols said programs like these can be a life saver.

"There were people killed because of domestic violence not too long ago," Nichols said. "That could have been prevented if they knew about the different programs."

The state could make a decision in the next few months.

The program is looking at other grant options but they rely on state funding to operate.