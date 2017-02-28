Jasmine's Journey: WIU's Patrick takes unique path to Macomb

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- Jasmine Patrick suits up and warms up just like the rest of her teammates.



But just a few years ago, before she was dawning a WIU jersey, Patrick sported a naval uniform. She spent five years in the Navy prior to coming to Macomb.



"It definitely taught me a lot of discipline and just realizing not taking anything for granted," Patrick said.



Patrick says her transition back to civilian life has been smooth.



But everyday minutia reminds her of how different her life is now.



"In the military you can only use black pens. Any work that you do, you can only use a black pen. But in the civilian world, I can use whatever pen I wanted to: blue, red, purple, green, it just didn't matter," she explained.



"Just that to be able to do whatever you want to do, as simple as using a different color pen."



According to her team, Patrick's leadership has been influential this season in particular, a dominant one for the Leathernecks.



"Having that maturity has really helped," head coach JD Gravina said.



"To be able to put things in perspective, that life isn't all about throwing a leather ball through a metal hoop, and she's able to give our kids that perspective that's pretty unique."



Senior teammate Mallory Boyle says having Patrick on the roster is an unquestioned bonus.



"She's very good at making you feel good about yourself and if you're having a down game, she'll pick you up and she's one of those types of people that's always there for you," Boyle said.



As her playing career nears an end Patrick continues to pass along her message to her teammates.



"I just try to help them realize cherish these moments because it is really special and what we're doing right now is really special to be a part of."