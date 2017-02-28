Quarterfinal Quest: Scotland County takes aim at Elite Eight

(WGEM) -- It wasn't supposed to be easy.



But the end result sure looked that way for the Scotland County girls basketball team.



Last week's run to a district championship included wins over two teams with 20-or more wins, including host and top-seeded Clopton.



An impressive feat for sure but not surprising when you consider the Lady Tigers have been here before.



They have now won three consecutive district titles. However, they hope the best is still yet to come.



"They've been here and they know what it feels like to lose in this situation. I think it gives them that drive it takes to win," head coach Cory Shultz said.



"I'm so proud of these girls. They deserves every inch of (success). We play all summer long (and) 12 months a year, and whether it be in the weight room or at school, they deserve every inch of it."



The players say putting team goals ahead of individual statistics has been the difference.



"If one of us is feeling a slump we'll just give it to the next girl. They'll shoot a three (or) make a lay-up and it just builds everybody's confidence," senior Abi Feeney indicated.



"We return the favor for our teammates. It's just how we work. We work as a team."



According to senior Calesse Bair, "I have faith in my teammates. I know how we play and when we're clicking we're pretty good. It's doesn't matter if we're getting overlooked, or (having) the spotlight put on us, we play how we play. That's just how we come out."



Scotland County eyes its second consecutive Class 2 quarterfinal berth against New Haven Wednesday night.



Tip off is set for 7:45 p.m. at Korf Gym in Hannibal.