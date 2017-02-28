Damaged Kahoka building raising concerns from surrounding business

John Huffman noted that he would appreciate the city getting rid of the building soon.

A large hole has emerged in the back of the building.

Mayor Jerry Webber noted that the risk for falling bricks has been concerning.

The back of the building has started to collapse.

The sidewalk in front of 120 Washington Street has been blocked off.

Towns throughout the Tri-states have continued to deal with aging buildings falling apart.

John Huffman is the co-owner of Papa's Pizza in Kahoka, and he has been running his restaurant on Washington street for 28.5 years.

"Been really successful, enjoyed being in the community, they've really patronized us well." Huffman said on Tuesday.

It's been a popular spot for locals, but the building next door at 120 Washington Street has become a safety concern too big to ignore.

"About a ten by twenty chunk fell out of the back of the building a couple weeks ago, and I've caught kids up on the lower roof." Huffman added.

Kahoka Mayor Jerry Webber noted that the danger of falling bricks is real, and the city has been working on a plan to get rid of the building.

"We've got a sidewalk, public sidewalk in the front of those buildings." Webber said. "And if people are walking alone there, going to the pizza parlor, or one of those businesses, they would be at risk of bricks falling."

Webber said the city has been trying to get a grant from the state of Missouri to pay for the demolition, and if they can find a company to do the project, grant money would arrive sooner.

Huffman added that he hopes something is done soon.

"I'd really like to see it torn down, and I sure hope they don't damage my property in the process." Huffman said.

Mayor Webber also noted that the city currently has three potential bids for the demolition of the property.