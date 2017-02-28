YMCA of West Central Illinois begins fundraising efforts - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

YMCA of West Central Illinois begins fundraising efforts

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The YMCA of West Central Illinois kicked off it's annual fundraising efforts Tuesday night.

CEO Brandon Dowdy said the Quincy YMCA has helped the community since 1853, and the money raised through its fundraiser has helped provide financial assistance for community members.

"The nation's issues and challenges are sometimes perplexing or overwhelming, and this campaign, the awareness, the YMCA's mission, really focuses on us being open for all." Dowdy said.

The Quincy YMCA hopes to raise $130,000 by the end of April, and the west-central Illinois association is hoping to raise $245,000.

