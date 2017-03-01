Clark County turns short term focus into nightly success

(WGEM) -- Fresh off winning their first district championship since 2006 the Clark County girls basketball team has their sights set on an even deeper run.



John Weaver's group has only lost two games all season and blitzed their way to a conference championship.



According to Weaver, the Lady Indians are at their best when they keep a short term focus.



"We haven't talked about the next game all year long," Weaver said following Saturday's win over Monroe City.



"The kids were very excited. It's been 11 years since we were able to put a year up on that banner as district champions. We're going to to enjoy that on one hand, but on the other hand, we're ready to get back on the court and get ready for the next game."



That next game comes Wednesday night as 19-win Lutheran St. Charles awaits in the Sweet 16.



There's a sense in the Lady Indians locker room that if they stay the course the outcome could very well end up in their favor.



"We always come up the floor as a team (and) we work together," senior Keelie O'Brien noted. "There's not one outstanding player and we're just a team that works together."



Junior Carissa Bevans added: "We're going to stay the same because it's been working and we've really been clicking together. I don't see us changing anything."



It all makes for an unenviable task for the opponent.



"We're just going to keep trying to be that balanced team that nobody wants to play right now," Weaver said.



Clark County and Lutheran square off at 7:30 p.m. in Moberly. The winner will be one victory shy of the state tournament.

