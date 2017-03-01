Team first mentality has Monroe City in Sweet 16

(WGEM) -- They may have not won a conference championship but Monroe City is the last team standing in the Clarence Cannon Conference.



Thanks to Saturday's win over Hallsville they have a district title to celebrate for the first time in more than two decades.



The Panthers are two victories away from the Final Four and all of their weapons have been on display in three postseason wins.



From a loaded perimeter, led by Jordan Bichsel and CE Talton, to a two-headed monster inside, with Michael Speaks and Logan Minter, their unselfish style continues to present itself.



"With this group of guys it's never been about any one player scoring a lot for us," head coach Brock Edris said.



"On any given night somebody could be the leading scorer and the great thing is nobody cares. They only care about the outcome."



According to senior Michael Speaks, "It feels good knowing that our season can keep going. It doesn't have to come to an end yet. We just hope to take it as far as we can go."



Next up Monroe City gets high-powered Montgomery County. The Wildcats averaged 79 points during their run to the Class 3 sectional.



But the Panthers vow to be prepared.



"From my perspective whoever has to play against us they have to prepare for us," senior Logan Minter explained.



"We have to prepare for them, too, but we've got a lot of threats offensively. When we sit out and guard the basketball we're hard to deal with."



Edris added: "It's going to be a little different style of basketball the way Montgomery County presses but I think our guys will be ready."



Monroe City and Montgomery County square off Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Moberly Area Community College. The winner snags a spot in Saturday's quarterfinals in Warrenton.