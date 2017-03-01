Local health experts hoping to raise eating disorder awareness

According to the National Eating Disorders Association, 30 million Americans will struggle with an eating disorder at some point in their lives.

Local health experts stress the importance of raising awareness as part of National Eating Disorders Awareness week.

Eating disorders include anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating. Local health experts said there are early warning signs of an eating disorder. That includes:

Frequently checking the scale

Only eating specific things, like low-calorie foods only

and Excessive exercise

Local Dietitian and Nutritionist Brenna Webster said, those are signs that you may need to seek help.

"If you think that you may have an unhealthy relationship with food, even if you're not at an unhealthy weight, it's something that you should discuss with your doctor to get the help that you need," Webster said.

Webster also said professionals will work with you to come up with a plan that will help you reach your goals in a healthy way.

Tiffaney Rains, a Quincy Medical Group Behavioral Health Therapist, said there's a lot of social pressure that could be a contributing factor to the rising numbers.

"Social media expectations put on us by celebrities- those sort of things can put pressure on people to look a certain way," she said.

Rains also said that for parents it's important to have open conversations about food, and healthy eating habits with their children.