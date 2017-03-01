Brown County mobile homes demolished in storm - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Brown County mobile homes demolished in storm

By Brian Troutman, Producer
Storm damage in Versailles, Illinois
VERSAILLES, Ill. (WGEM) -

Several mobile homes in Brown County, Illinois were destroyed in storms late Tuesday night.

Versailles Fire Chief Jimmy Logsdon said the trailers were located on County Road 315 between Olive and Chestnut Streets.

Logsdon said no one was in the mobile homes at the time of the storm and they appeared to be permanently unoccupied.

He estimated that the homes were damaged between 8:15 to 8:30 Tuesday night.  Logsdon said said the mobile homes were a complete loss.  

